KIA TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia to suspend production March 30
(West Point, GA.) March 24, 2020 – In response to the unprecedented situation arising with the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and supply chain concerns, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. (KMMG) will suspend production at its West Point, Ga. facility effective Monday, March 30. Operations will be halted for two weeks, including a previously planned shutdown April 6-10 for new model equipment changes. Production is planned to resume on Monday, April 13.
While operations are suspended, KMMG will perform additional cleaning and disinfecting processes of work stations throughout the plant. The adjustment will also provide team members with time for adjusting personal and family priorities related to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
KMMG will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow guidelines set by local, state and federal authorities.
