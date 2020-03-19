NEW ALERT FROM URMC

Badge access will no longer allow an individual to enter the building without being screened.
Also, we have previously allowed badge access through the old Main Entrance (North Entrance). This location will now be secured and will not be an entry point into the hospital for public or for employees. This change is effective immediately.
To summarize today’s changes:
Effective immediately, the only entry points into the hospital will be:
Café Entrance 5 am - 8 pm (Badge Access only—not a public entrance)
Main Entrance 5 am - 5 pm
ED Entrance 24/7
Effective March 20 2020, all employees, physicians, and others will be screened as they are entering the hospital.
We continue with previously implemented changes to include:
Limiting visitation to only one family member or support person per patient.
Patients under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
Limiting public access into the hospital to only Main Entrance (Cherokee St.) and Emergency Department entrance.
Closing our wellness center to both public and employee use.
Screening all members of the public who are entering the hospital for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
Additional potential changes are under consideration at this time.
Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
Ending public visiting hours at 7 pm.
Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
Changes in our cleaning schedules.
Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
