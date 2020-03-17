NOTICE FROM UPSON CO OFFICE VOTER REGISTRATION

• The Presidential Preference Primary and the Statewide Primary Election will both be held on May 19, 2020.
• As in any Primary Election, the voter chooses which political party election that they wish to participate.
• For those voters who have already participated in the Presidential Preference Primary, either by Advance Vote or Absentee-By-Mail, your vote will be counted on May 19th .
Whichever political party you chose will have no bearing on which party you choose in the May 19th election. The ballot that you receive for the May 19th election will not contain the Presidential race because you have previously participated in that election.
• For those voters who have not yet participated in the Presidential Preference Primary Election, you can still request an Absentee-By-Mail ballot until Friday March 20, 2020 at 5:00PM for this election. Any applications received by this deadline, a ballot will be mailed out to you and must be returned by May 19, 2020 at 5:00PM.
Your May 19th Ballot will not contain the Presidential race because you will have already participated in that election.
This will also have no bearing on which party you choose for the May 19th Statewide Primary Election. If you do not meet the Friday March 20th deadline then your May 19th ballot will contain all races for both the Presidential Primary Election and the Statewide Primary Election for whichever party ballot you choose. You will not have the choice of voting one party in the PPP election and a different party in the Statewide Primary Election.
• After the Friday March 20th deadline for PPP absentee by mail requests, all absentee ballot requests received will be a combined ballot that will have the Statewide Primary Election races and the Presidential Preference race on the same ballot. Whichever political party ballot you choose will have only that party’s races on the ballot. At this point you will not have the choice of voting one party in the PPP election and a different party in the Statewide Primary Election. This applies to Advance voting, Absentee-ByMail and Election Day voting.
The Board of Elections and Registrations highly recommends taking advantage of the Absentee-By-Mail process during these elections. This will help limit your exposure as well as exposure to poll workers and the general public to the COVID-19 virus. This will also help lessen the wait time to vote at Advance Voting and Election Day. You can find the application to request an Absentee-By-Mail ballot at the following link: https://www.upsoncountyga.org/DocumentCenter/View/1673/abm_app_request
You can also find up to date information concerning elections and General County Information at the following links: Elections Website – http://upsoncountyelections.org County Website – http://upsoncountyga.org
The address is 305 South Hightower St. Suite 130 - P.O. Box 547 - Thomaston, GA 30286 Phone (706) 647-6259 – Fax (706) 646-3168
No comments:
Post a Comment