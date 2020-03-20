Friday, March 20, 2020

Friday Update On COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia reached 485 Friday evening, the death toll rose to 14.

The majority of the cases are in the 18 to 59 age group (41%) while the 60 and over population is suffering 1/3 of the cases (33%).

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

County - Cases

Fulton - 88
Bartow - 54
Cobb - 47
Dougherty - 44
DeKalb - 36
Gwinnett - 23
Cherokee - 16
Lee - 13
Clarke - 10
Clayton - 10
Fayette - 9
Richmond - 8
Carroll - 7
Floyd - 7
Lowndes - 7
Coweta - 6
Hall - 6
Henry - 6
Newton - 4
Forsyth - 3
Gordon - 3
Paulding - 3
Polk - 3
Chatham - 2
Early - 2
Glynn - 2
Houston - 2
Laurens - 2
Pickens - 2
Spalding - 2
Sumter - 2
Terrell - 2
Troup - 2
Worth - 2
Barrow - 1
Bibb - 1
Charlton - 1
Columbia - 1
Dawson - 1
Douglas - 1
Effingham - 1
Heard - 1
Lamar - 1
Miller - 1
Monroe - 1
Muscogee - 1
Oconee - 1
Peach - 1
Randolph - 1
Rockdale - 1
Tift - 1
Turner - 1
Whitfield - 1
Unknown - 31
