Friday Update On COVID-19

The majority of the cases are in the 18 to 59 age group (41%) while the 60 and over population is suffering 1/3 of the cases (33%).
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
County - Cases
Fulton - 88
Bartow - 54
Cobb - 47
Dougherty - 44
DeKalb - 36
Gwinnett - 23
Cherokee - 16
Lee - 13
Clarke - 10
Clayton - 10
Fayette - 9
Richmond - 8
Carroll - 7
Floyd - 7
Lowndes - 7
Coweta - 6
Hall - 6
Henry - 6
Newton - 4
Forsyth - 3
Gordon - 3
Paulding - 3
Polk - 3
Chatham - 2
Early - 2
Glynn - 2
Houston - 2
Laurens - 2
Pickens - 2
Spalding - 2
Sumter - 2
Terrell - 2
Troup - 2
Worth - 2
Barrow - 1
Bibb - 1
Charlton - 1
Columbia - 1
Dawson - 1
Douglas - 1
Effingham - 1
Heard - 1
Lamar - 1
Miller - 1
Monroe - 1
Muscogee - 1
Oconee - 1
Peach - 1
Randolph - 1
Rockdale - 1
Tift - 1
Turner - 1
Whitfield - 1
Unknown - 31
