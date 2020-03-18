Wednesday, March 18, 2020

URMC CHANGES IN OPERATIONS

URMC new changes/restrictions now include: 
  • Limiting visitation to only one family member or support person per patient.
  • Patients under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
  • Limiting public access into the hospital to only Main Entrance (Cherokee St.) and 
  • Emergency Department entrance.
  • Closing our Wellness Center to both public and employee use.
  • Screening all members of the public who are entering the hospital for exposure history, 
  • symptoms, and temperature.
  • Additional potential changes are under consideration at this time.

We continue with previously implemented changes to include: 
  • Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
  • Ending public visiting hours at 7pm.
  • Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
  • Changes in our cleaning schedules.
  • Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
