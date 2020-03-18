URMC CHANGES IN OPERATIONS

- Limiting visitation to only one family member or support person per patient.
- Patients under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
- Limiting public access into the hospital to only Main Entrance (Cherokee St.) and
- Emergency Department entrance.
- Closing our Wellness Center to both public and employee use.
- Screening all members of the public who are entering the hospital for exposure history,
- symptoms, and temperature.
- Additional potential changes are under consideration at this time.
We continue with previously implemented changes to include:
- Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
- Ending public visiting hours at 7pm.
- Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
- Changes in our cleaning schedules.
- Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
No comments:
Post a Comment