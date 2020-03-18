CITY OF GRIFFIN OPERATIONS ALERT

The city of Griffin is asking for the public’s patience and understanding as well as limiting requests for non-essential services since the city's methods of operation may change for a short time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve on an hourly and daily basis, the city of Griffin is committed to continuing to provide our citizens, visitors and staff with essential governmental services in the most convenient, efficient and professional way possible,” stated the city’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. “While taking all the necessary precautions that you have heard in the media and from other governmental organizations, we want to also assure you that we will be responsive to your governmental needs during this time of uncertainty.”
City officials are not considering closing City Hall to the public at this time but the city is preparing its staff and resources “to be able to handle additional requests through telephonic and computer-based applications.”
While the city’s public safety personnel will answer calls for service, the city is requesting that non-emergency calls be kept at a minimum. This will allow the city’s resources to be used to the fullest extent in cases of emergency.
Routine reports and requests for information may be handled via telephone during normal business hours.
“The health and safety of our first responders is absolutely essential to the health and safety of our community,” the city’s response states.
The continuity of reliable utilities is also vital during this time.
“Because our water, wastewater, electric and telecom facilities are secure, we will continue to provide safe and reliable utility services to all our customers,” the response states.
