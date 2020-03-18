SPALDING CO. FIRE DEPARTMENT AND EMS UPDATE

The Spalding County Fire Department wants to assure our residents that we are working diligently with our Emergency Management Agency, local public health department and the District 4 Public Health offices, to monitor the spread of the COVID-19/Coronavirus. We will continue to work with our State and local partners and our health care communities to incorporate the most up-to-date guidance in our planning and preparation efforts.
According to the latest information from these resources, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the
general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic
medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.
The best prevention
measures for any respiratory virus are:
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and
water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have recently traveled to areas where there are known outbreaks of COVID-19 and
develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have
had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health
care provider or local health department right away.
Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care
facility and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to:
https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
