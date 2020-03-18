Wednesday, March 18, 2020
SPALDING COUNTY UPDATE ON OERATIONS
SPALDING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE ACTION AND PRECAUTIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC The Spalding County Government is aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and is closely monitoring all Federal, State and Local Public Health Announcements. Out of an abundance of caution, Spalding County will be taking the following precautions necessary to provide our citizens and visitors with essential governmental services while taking necessary precautions to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff and all of those who reside, work or visit Spalding County. The Spalding County Senior Center, Fairmont Community Center, City Park Community Center and the AMBUCS Community Center are closed to the public until further notice. Programs, Events, Classes and Athletic Events are cancelled until further notice. No reservations are currently being accepted for any indoor or outdoor venues. For more information please contact Leisure Services at 770-467-4750 or visit our website at www.spaldingcounty.com. Meals on Wheels for our Seniors will continue, and we are currently working on a plan to provide congregate meals to those Seniors who depend on the Senior Center for meals. For more information regarding these services please contact the Senior Nutrition Program Manager Doris Carter at 770-467-4076. Spalding County Superior Court, State Court, Public Defender’s Office and District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until April 14th. Magistrate Court has cancelled all court calendars and is closed to the public until further notice. Probate Court is closed to the public until further notice. Juvenile Court cases have been continued and will be rescheduled at a later date. Emergency cases will be handled on an as needed basis. The Spalding County Clerk of Court’s office will be open, and no closure is anticipated at this time. Please visit our website for all court contact information: https://www.spaldingcounty.com/judicial/court-directory/. The Spalding County Tax Commissioner’s Office is closed to the public until further notice. There is a drop box in the lobby of the courthouse for payments of property tax or tag renewals. Additionally, completed Homestead Exemption applications may also be placed in the drop box or mailed to the office by April 1, 2020. For more information, to pay taxes online or renew your tag, please visit the Spalding County Tax Commissioners website at https://www.spaldingcountytax.com/#/ or contact the office at 770-467-4360. The State of Georgia Department of Corrections has directed there will be no visitation of the inmates at the Spalding County Correctional Institute. For more information please contact the Spalding County Correctional Institute at 770-467-4760. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all visitation at the Spalding County Jail and has implemented temporary changes to the way they respond to some nonemergency calls, calls for crimes that are not in progress or have already occurred and civil matters. For more information call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282. Updates from the Sheriff’s Office can be viewed at: https://www.spaldingcounty.com/public-safety/sheriffs-department/ The Flint River Regional Library is closed to the public until further notice. Late fees will be suspended and library staff will be answering phone calls during normal business hours to answer questions, reset library card passwords and explain their online offerings. Notices will be posted on the library doors, website and social media. For more information please contact Flint River Regional Library at 770-412-4770 or visit their website at: https://www.frrls.net/flint-river-slider/griffin-spalding-countylibrary. The Spalding County Board of Elections has closed the Elections Office to the Public until further notice. Staff will be available by phone or email to answer questions. Early voting was suspended by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary Election has been rescheduled to coincide with the May 19, 2020 General Primary Election. Early Voting for the May 19, 2020 election will begin on April 27 and run through May 15, 2020. For questions, please contact the Board of Elections Office at 770-467-4245 or visit their website at https://www.spaldingcounty.com/department/elections-voter-registration/. The Spalding County Fire Department will be limiting public access to the fire stations. If you have an emergency, please contact 911. The Spalding County Courthouse Annex will remain open and conduct business as usual. Spalding County wants to assure our citizens that we are in constant contact with Federal, State and Local partners including the Emergency Management Agency, Homeland Security as well as local and regional Department of Public Health representatives to insure that the citizens of the County receive the most up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 threat. #
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:29 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment