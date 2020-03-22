Georgia Reaches 600 Confirmed Cases

The Georgia Department of Health has released the latest numbers on the COVID-19 virus pandemic. There are 600 confirmed cases in the state with 23 reported deaths.
The hardest hit areas remain the metro Atlanta area where Fulton county has a total of 108 active cases. The Albany, Dougherty county area has the highest number of cases in south Georgia with 48.
There are only 8 states with more active cases than Georgia at this time, the mortality rate has risen to 3.83%.
