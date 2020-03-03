POSITIVE ID ON VICTIMS MONROE CO. HOUSE FIRE/TEEN CANDACE WALTON ARRESTED

The GBI Crime Lab has positively identified the two victims in the house fire on Thursday, February 27, 2020, as 21 year old Gerald Walton and his mother, 46 year old Tasha Vandiver. Candace Walton is the sister of Gerald and daughter of Tasha.
At this time, the paperwork for the Governor's Warrant is being processed. I've had a few ask what is a Governor's Warrant and what is the process. A Governor's Warrant in the simplest terms is a Warrant that is issued to obtain the presence of a person in one State, when the person is actually in custody in another state. They are most commonly used when an individual has not waived extradition.
As far as the process goes, once we have completed all the paperwork on our side (which we are diligently working on), the Governor's Warrant will be sent to the DJJ GA Interstate Compact for Juveniles. They will then forward it to the KY ICJ Office, who will forward it to the Juvenile Court. Per the Interstate Compact for Juveniles Rules, the holding state, will have 30 days to hold a hearing and rule if the Governor's Warrant will be honored or not. Once the KY Court makes a ruling, an order should be forwarded to the GA ICJ Office. Once GA receives the Order Honoring the Governor's Warrant, the youth has to be returned to GA within 5 business days.
