REGIONAL WORKFORCE PIPELINE SUMMIT AT GORDON STATE

REGIONAL WORKFORCE PIPELINE SUMMIT SLATED MARCH 25 AT GORDON STATE
The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, Gordon State College and the Barnesville-Lamar County Industrial Development Authority will host a Regional Workforce Pipeline Summit, in an effort to tackle the challenges of improving the education and workforce pipeline.
The goal for the day is for community leaders in a five-county region to see and hear region-specific education and economic data, and how it relates to strategies to strengthen the workforce pipeline. Educators, elected officials, community leaders and business owners are encouraged to attend.
Set for Wednesday, March 25 at the Gordon College Collaborative Learning Lab in the Allied Health Building. The event is from 11 a.m.-1:30. Lunch is included but registration is required. Use this link to register: https://barnesvilleregionalsummit.eventbrite.com by Friday, March 20, 2020.
“Education and workforce data will be presented so we can see how we stand and possibly what areas we have for improvement,” said Kathy Oxford, executive director for the Barnesville-Lamar IDA. “We’ll also hear about unique initiatives in our region from our education institutions and companies that might inspire more ideas to make stronger connections.”
The data will be presented by Ms. Merrill Wilcox of the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education.
“A strong educational pipeline IS a strong workforce pipeline,” said Wilcox. “and everyone has a stake in a strong workforce. But everyone doesn’t always know how to support that pipeline, especially if they’re not in education. We will look at local and statewide data, and consider what levers a community can pull to enhance their education and workforce outcomes and affect long term economic development.”
A strong workforce is a number one priority for sustained job creation and economic health of a community and region. “We are also asking employers in the region to take a very short online survey that will identify skill sets and job categories that our school systems can use as they align the career pathway programs to the needs of employers,” Oxford said.
Employers can take the survey now at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RNP388F
