Friday, March 13, 2020
LAMAR COUNTY PLANS FOR COVID-19
Lamar County Plans for COVID-19 Response Lamar County has been working with our Emergency Management Agency, the Health Department, and other local entities like the cities, the school system, and Gordon State College to prepare our response to the COVID-19 outbreak. At this point we still have no known cases of COVID-19 within the County. Our priorities are, and always will be, the safety of our citizens and employees. In turn that shapes all of our actions. We have detailed plans for anticipated events related to this pandemic and we constantly reassess our situation, review the plans, consider guidance from experts, and learn from other communities. Prevention is the first part of the plan. We are following CDC guidelines to help protect our citizens. Practicing good hygiene, social distancing, limiting large gatherings, etc. Our Recreation Leagues are taking cues from state level experts and suspending activities as recommended. Our Board of Elections is taking precautions to sanitize surfaces, make hand sanitizer available to all voters, and allow for personal distancing between individuals. Our employees have all been briefed on precautions to limit their exposure and reduce the spread of any germs. First Responders are aware of specific precautions to take and they have Personal Protective Equipment available. We want to remind individuals to: Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Stay home when you are sick. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If we are notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in Lamar County, we will follow the recommendations and protocols of the DPH (Department of Public Health) and the CDC. This may lead to closing one or more County facilities. We recognize the need to provide essential services to citizens and we prioritize these services. Hopefully citizens understand that there may be some inconveniences as we ensure emergency services remain available. Lamar County is dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of our community. A pandemic like this will stretch our resources, our patience, and our resolve. But together we will pull through this and remain a strong, tight-knit community. Now is a time for concern, not a time for panic. Thank you for your support. The citizens are the reason “Home is Just Better Here!”
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:40 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment