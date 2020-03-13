THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS CLOSED

All Thomaston-Upson Schools and Central Office will be closed Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 17. All athletic events and competitive events during these days are canceled. In addition, the SAT at ULHS, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, is canceled.
Over the next few days, district administration will closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state and make decisions about either extending the school closures or returning to school. Parents and school staff will be notified at the earliest possible time regarding these decisions.
No comments:
Post a Comment