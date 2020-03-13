GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS CLOSED

Griffin, GA – As a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of students, staff and community in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Griffin-Spalding County School System schools and offices will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 2020.
“This decision was made after consulting local health officials and recommendations from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Department of Education and the Governor’s Office,” said GSCS Superintendent James D. Smith. “During this time, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, we will deep clean our schools, offices and buses.”
All GSCS events and activities are cancelled effective Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22, 2020 except for the SAT being administered Saturday March 14 at Griffin High School and Spalding High School. This includes all school events, extracurricular activities, school-related field trips, community school events, and facility rentals. All athletic practices and competitions will be suspended until March 27 in accordance with the recommendation by the Georgia High School Association. In addition, all GSCS staff work-related travel has been cancelled.
No comments:
Post a Comment