Friday, March 6, 2020
Coker Sworn In As Superior Court Judge
Ben graduated from Upson-Lee High School and received his undergraduate degrees from Gordon College and The University of Georgia Terry College of Business. He received his law degree from Georgia State University and began his career at the firm of Sullivan, Sturdivant, and Ogletree, in 2003.
In 2005, Ben joined the staff of District Attorney Scott Ballard as a prosecutor and succeeded him as District Attorney in 2017.
Ben and his wife Christy live in Thomaston, Christy is employed by Southern Crescent Technical College, they share four children.
