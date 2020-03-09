UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

Dozens of passengers who have been onboard a cruise ship off the California coast will soon be in Georgia, where they will be quarantined and undergo testing for COVID-19, the illness caused by the latest strain of coronavirus.
Governor Brian Kemp has announced that 34 Georgians will be transferred from that ship to a military base.
“I have learned that 34 Georgians and additional American citizens from the eastern United States who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia
