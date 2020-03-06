Broder Sworn In As District Attorney

Judge Fletcher Sams administers the oath of office to Marie Greene Broder.
The new district attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit was sworn in Thursday at the Spalding County Court House. Broder had served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney since January of 2017, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communications, a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and a law degree from the University of Georgia.
Daughter Margaret and husband Karl are also pictured.
No comments:
Post a Comment