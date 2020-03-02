UPSON-LEE WEEKLY SPORTS UPDATE

Wayne Puckett
Mon 3/2/2020 9:21 AM
TENNIS
Boys and Girls won their match last week. Boys won 5-0 and Girls won 3-2!
BASEBALL
JV Boys defeated Mary Persons 4-0 and 2-1 in a Double Header.
Varsity had a tough week losing to Griffin Friday and losing two games Saturday.
SOCCER
JV Boys and girls were defeated by Ace Academy.
Varsity Boys and Girls lost to Spalding and Mary Persons.
This Week in Athletics
GOLF
Match today against Fayette Co. has been cancelled.
Thursday @ Troup Co. 3:30
TENNIS
Monday @ Stratford
Tuesday @ home vs Perry
Thursday @ home vs St. George
BASEBALL
Tuesday @ home vs Lagrange
Wednesday-JV @ Locust Grove 5:55/Varsity @ home vs Manchester 5:30
Thursday-JV @ Lamar Co. 5:00
Friday @ Lamar Co. 5:30
Track and Field
Thursday Trojan Meet @ Lamar Co. 4:00
RIFLE
Thursday Area Championship @ Ft. Benning
ULHS Athletic Directo
