THOMASTON MAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORN

Thomaston, GA (March 2, 2020) – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), with the assistance of the Thomaston Police Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of James Warren Krivan, age 33, in Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia. The search warrant was related to an investigation pertaining to the online sexual exploitation of children.
The investigation began after the GBI’s CEACC Unit received numerous related cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were all associated with one Imgur user account. The account was alleged to contain images of suspected child pornography. A review of the cybertips by the GBI revealed thousands of images of children, some of which were considered child pornography according to Georgia law.
As a result of the investigation, Krivan, of Thomaston, GA was arrested and charged with ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
This investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.
