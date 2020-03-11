TWO GORDON STATE STUDENTS MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS

Two Gordon State College students may have been exposed to COVID-19 at an off-campus work location.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is expediting testing on the students to determine if they have acquired the viral infection.
According to a statement from GSC President Kirk A. Nooks, the students are currently quarantined at home, off-campus and are self-monitoring for symptoms.
Officials say the overall risk of COVID-19 to Gordon State College students is low. The Department of Public Health will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with either of the students and who may have been at risk of exposure.
