TU SCHOOLS COVID-19 MEASURES

COVID-19 & the TU School District’s Efforts:
At Thomaston-Upson Schools, our first priority is the safety of students and staff. As we continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States, Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and the Board of Education have decided to take proactive measures to eliminate unnecessary risks to the health and well-being of our stakeholders. As a result, we are canceling all out of county field trips and non-competitive events. In addition, all school and/or system-sponsored events involving non-school guests at the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center and at all schools have been canceled. These measures will be in effect through the end of March, at which time we will reassess and make decisions for the month of April and/or throughout the end of the school year. Thank you for understanding and thank you for helping us ensure the safety of Thomaston-Upson Schools.
