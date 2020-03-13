HEART & SOUL UNSUNG HEROES RECOGNIZED

In January of 2018, Thomaston -Upson became the first Heart & Soul town in the state of Georgia.
Three goals were implemented,
To involve everyone,
determine what matters most
and to play the long game.
Our team of Heart & Soul volunteers did just that!
We heard stories from thousands of citizens! Those stories were turned into data that formed 10 Heart & Soul statements reflecting what matters most. These statements were adopted in a resolution by three governing bodies.
20 Action Ideas were the result of a community wide survey. The goal of the legacy team, Ig-Knight is to pair people with their passions to work towards making these ideas a reality.
Heart & Soul is a perfect example of collaboration between the Orton Family Foundation, Georgia EMC, Upson EMC, City of Thomaston and Upson County Commissioners.
Thomaston-Upson Community Heart & Soul would like to recognize Unsung Heroes in our community who go above and beyond the call of duty. These special people make extra effort to help others without receiving pay or expecting praise or recognition. They are humble in their work and selfless. It is such as an honor to have so many of these nominees in attendance tonight.
We want to say a special thank you to the people who took the time to nominate all of our Unsung Heroes.
Angie Short, Anita Watkins, Betsy Cook, Brooke Parrott, Debbie Gignilliat, Debbie Lord McClain, Donovan King, Greg Smith, Greta King, Ian Shales, James McGill, Julie Love, Kizzy Holt, Marlon Brown, Martha Bentley, Norman Allen, Peggy Ferrell, Rhondalynn Traylor, Robert Bowles, Sabrina Butler Lancaster and Steve Bennett
