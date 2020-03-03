GOV. KEMP ANNOUNCES TWO CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN GA

Fulton County health officials are providing new details about the two cases of coronavirus in the county.
The Fulton County Board of Health Director, Elizabeth Ford said a 56-year-old man was traveling to Milan, Italy and when he arrived on Feb. 22, he was not showing symptoms. Several days later, the man came down with some symptoms. His son also later came down with symptoms.
The father and son both went to a private physician, but then were later tested by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both tested positive for Covid-19.
The spouse and another child in the family are being tested for the coronavirus.
Officials said currently, the two patients both are recovering and their symptoms have subsided.
Ford said the children are home-schooled.
County officials and health workers want to remind residents to remain calm and follow instructions from the CDC.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Robb Pitts said that county leaders are on top of the developing situations.
Here are some quick facts about the virus:
What is it?
Cornaviruses are similar illnesses to the flu. There are several strains, four of which actually cause the common cold, according to Dr. Cherie Drenzek, a state epidemiologist. Coronaviruses have been spreading in humans for years, and you’ve probably had one without knowing it.
COVID-19 is a novel, or new, strain of coronavirus.
How does the virus spread?
WHO said the virus spreads person-to-person, when someone coughs or sneezes. If someone near you is sick and they cough and sneeze in something, then you touch it, you could be infected.
Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a professor of medical and global health at Emory University, said it appears the coronavirus can stay on a surface for several hours.
Should I panic?
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate, panic is not.” Adams said that of the original 14 positive cases of coronavirus, all are recovering or have recovered.
Best Practices:
