FACEBOOK POST FROM REP KEN PULLIN

I have people ask me how things work at the Capitol. Let me give you an illustration of the Swampiness...
I authored a resolution commending Upson County, the City of Thomaston, and Upson EMC, and the Orton Institute for their leadership in the Heart & Soul program. Heart & Soul was an amazing program that stressed community involvement and outreach and we were the first county / city in Georgia to do it.
I invited the City of Thomaston / Upson County team to the Capitol and I was going to introduce them on the House floor today in what we call an "Invite Resolution".
At the last minute, Speaker Ralston removed me from the Invite calendar, even though he still allowed multiple Democrats to do one. Then I find out over the weekend that Speaker Ralston and our previous Representative have been planning on running a candidate against me in the May primary. It makes sense now why my invite resolution was cancelled - The Speaker didn't want me getting credit for this.
I don't do things and never have for credit or a pat on the back from anyone. I do things like this because I love our community and when people do great things they need to be recognized.
Senator John Kennedy stepped in and graciously had us on the Senate floor and our event turned out really good. I'll be sharing video from the Senate floor soon.
It's a shame people like Speaker Ralston lead the House and are in elected office. He's by far the worse leader I've ever been around and now he's decided to pick your next Representative for you.
