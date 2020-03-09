THIS WEEK IN UL ATHLETICS

This week in Athletics:
Monday
JV Soccer @ home vs Pike-Girls 5:30 and Boys 7:00
V Baseball @ Lagrange 5:55
Golf @ Lagrange 3:45
Tuesday
JV Baseball @ home against Mary Persons 5:30
Track @ Pike County 4:00
Golf @ home against Schley Co. 3:30
Tennis @ Mary Persons 3:00
Soccer @ home against Howard-Girls 5:30 and Boys 7:30
Wednesday
V Baseball @ Lee County 5:45
Golf @ Troup County (Boys only)
Thursday
JV Soccer @ home vs Spalding-Girls 5:30 and Boys 7:00
Golf @ home against Lamar Co. 3:30
Tennis UL @ home against Mt. De Sales
Friday
Soccer @ Perry-Girls 5:30 and Boys 7:30
JV Baseball @ home against hardaway @ 5:00
V Baseball @ home against hardaway @ 7:00
Saturday
JV Soccer @ Ace Academy-Girls @ 11:00 and Boys @ 12:30
Track-Erwin Ross Invitational in Griffin 9:0
No comments:
Post a Comment