Friday, March 6, 2020
T-U REC HAS CANCELLED OPENING DAY OF SOCCER
THOMASTON-UPSON REC OPENING DAY OF SOCCER SAT. MARCH 7, HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO WET GROUNDS. RIVER ACCESS AT SPREWELL BLUFF PARK IS CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER--ALL OTHER AREAS OF THE PARK ARE OPEN.
