Friday, March 6, 2020

T-U REC HAS CANCELLED OPENING DAY OF SOCCER

THOMASTON-UPSON  REC  OPENING  DAY  OF  SOCCER   SAT. MARCH  7,  HAS  BEEN  CANCELLED DUE  TO  WET  GROUNDS. RIVER ACCESS AT  SPREWELL  BLUFF  PARK  IS  CLOSED DUE TO  HIGH  WATER--ALL OTHER AREAS OF  THE PARK  ARE  OPEN.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:28 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)