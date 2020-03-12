T-U CIVIC CENTER CLOSURE

After consultation with local, state and regional partners, the City of Thomaston and Upson County announces that all indoor events at the Civic Center scheduled for the month March will be rescheduled or cancelled.
The Civic Center will remain open as a polling place only.
All outdoor recreational activities will continue as scheduled. City and County leadership will continue to
evaluate information provided by public health officials to determine if further action/cancellations are
required.
THE CIVIC CENTER WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING THROUGHOUT THE 2020
ELECTION CYCLE
