Zebulon VA Clinic Opens Monday

The VA Clinic in Zebulon will see its first patients on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Gregory Kendall from VA Decatur advised that the VA Clinic in Zebulon will be doing a soft opening beginning on Monday. The first patient will be seen at 10 a.m. and the clinic will begin accepting new patients on Monday the 18th as well.
Kendall advised that the clinic will gradually build up the number of clients that it sees with a grand opening being projected for some time in September.
Services offered at the Zebulon Clinic when it is running at full capacity will include the following: mental health, primary care, and special care, individual, group, and mental health intensive care, substance use treatment, women’s wellness, cardio, pulmonology, and radiology along witth the ability to take a stress test here as needed, acupuncture, chiropractic care, audiology, and podiatry.
Physical and occupational therapy will be offered and a sleep tech will work from the facility to adjust sleep equipment as needed. And an optometry tech will work from Zebulon and Tele-Eye Care will be utilized for veteran care.
Tele-derm services will be a part of the Dermatology services offered. Labs, x-rays, and CT will be offered at this facility. Home Based Primary Care will also travel to see patients as home in our area, and Community Care will be a part of this program as well.
The facility will be offering these services for veterans tied to the Decatur VA Hospital. 6 PACT Teams (patient aligned care teams) will be working out of the Zebulon Clinic.
Windy Proffitt will be the Primary Care Nurse Manager with Jim Totten as her assistant.
