Upson County Chamber of Commerce Announces New President

The Board of Directors of the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Madison Busbee has accepted the position of Chamber President. An exhaustive search was conducted to fill the vacant position and Madison was selected. Madison is a native of Upson County and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in mass media communication from Valdosta State University. She currently serves as Communications Director and Director of Children’s Ministry for Providence United Methodist Church in Fayetteville GA. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Thomaston-Upson Arts Council. Madison will begin work at the Chamber on August 1st.
No comments:
Post a Comment