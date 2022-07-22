PIKE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MONTHLY MEETING

AGENDA
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Courthouse, Main Courtroom, 16001 Barnesville Street, Zebulon, Georgia
Courthouse Doors on East/South Sides open at 6:00 p.m.
Town Hall Meeting at 6:15 p.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
a. Open sealed bids for review regarding the design and engineering services for the road construction, drainage improvements, and paving for 11.6 miles of unimproved roads in Pike County.
NEW BUSINESS
a. Consider five appointments to the Pike Zoning Board. Applicants have met criteria.
b. Appoint County voting delegate for the 2022 Legislative Leadership Conference.
c. Ratify Use of Courthouse Grounds.
d. Approve/deny SUB-22-08 - Mark & Joy Lane owners and Forrest Lane applicant are requesting a major 14 lot subdivision (Lane's Place). The owner and applicant are requesting concurrent preliminary and final plat approval. Property Location: Eastside of Reid Road, South of E. Milner Road . Land Lots: 100 & 125 of the 8th Land District. Parcel ID: Portion of 091 019. Acreage: 155.27 acres. Commission District: 3, Commissioner: Jason Proctor. FEMA Data: Does not lie within a flood zone.
e. PUBLIC HEARING: To receive public input regarding REZ-22-04 Priscilla Killingsworth, owner and applicant request a rezoning from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) to A-R (Agricultural- Residential) for property located at 3265 US Highway 19, Meansville Ga, 30256 in Land Lots 205 of the 8th District, further identified as Parcel ID number 084-001A. The property consists of 0.18 +/- acres and the request is to revert the zoning back to A-R. Commission District 3,Commissioner Jason Proctor.
Action: Discuss/Approve/Deny
f. PUBLIC HEARING: To receive public input regarding REZ-22-05 Shannon Pittman, owner and applicant request arezoning from M-1 (Manufacturing-Rural) to C-3 (Heavy Commercial) for property located at 1407 US Highway 19, Meansville, GA 30256 in Land Lot 206 of the 8th District, further identified as Parcel ID 084 024C. The property consists of 3.55 +/- acres. Commission District 3, Commissioner Jason Proctor.
PUBLIC COMMENT (Limited to 5 minutes per person) - NONE
EXECUTIVE SESSION
a. County Attorney Rob Morton requests Executive Session for discussion or deliberation on the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a public officer or employee or interviewing applicants for the position of the executive head of an agency, as provided in O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(b)(2), germane to personnel.
b. County Manager Brandon Rogers requests Executive Session for consultation with the County Attorney, or other legal counsel, to discuss pending or potential litigation, settlement, claims, administrative proceedings, or other judicial actions brought or to be brought by or against the county or any officer or employee or in which the county or any officer or employee may be directly involved, as provided in O.C.G.A. §50-14-2(1), germane to pending and potential litigation.
