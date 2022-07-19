Two Juveniles from Newnan Facing Multiple Charges Following High Speed Chase In Thomaston

Two male juveniles from Newnan GA are facing multiple charges in juvenile court after leading Upson SO and Thomaston PD chase early Sunday morning while driving 4 Wheelers.
According to Sheriff Dan Kilgore, around 4:00 AM deputy Justin Shaw was on patrol and he noticed the two 4 Wheelers that were traveling down Hwy 19 near the Ford dealership, It was later determined that the two juveniles on the 4 Wheelers had ridden them from the Po Biddy road area up to the Waffle House to have breakfast, as deputy Shaw attempted to stop the 4 Wheelers, one fled, the other pulled over near Zaxby’s. The one who fled continued down Hwy 19 through Thomaston, ran every red light on the courthouse square and proceeded on down Hwy 19, then turned on Indian trail, which is the old highway 19 S, and fled down an embankment. At that point the deputy stopped the chase due to the dangerous nature.
The SO was able to identify the rider who got away and contacted his parents who brought him to the Sheriff's Office and turned him over to deputies.
Both juveniles face charges, The one who fled is charged with multiple charges including fleeing and attempting to elude, the one who stopped was charged with operating an unlawful vehicle on the roadway
