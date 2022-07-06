UPSON BOC EXPRESSES THANKS

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO AUTHORITIES Chairman Norman Allen and the Upson County Board of Commissioners would like to express their appreciation to Sheriff Dan Kilgore and the staff of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and U.S. Secret Service for their prompt response to a recent phishing scheme involving Upson County funds. “On behalf of the Upson County Board of Commissioners, I would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone involved in the swift action taken against the perpetrator who carried out this scam. Thanks to Sheriff Kilgore, his staff, the GBI, and the U.S. Secret Service, the funds that were stolen were able to be recovered.” stated Chairman, Norman Allen. While no system is fool proof, processes have been implemented within Upson County that have assisted in mitigating the likelihood of a similar situation occurring in the future. Please visit www.upsoncountyga.org for updates and information regarding the latest happenings in Upson County
