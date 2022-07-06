UPSON CO SHERIFF DAN KILGORE REPORTS $100,000 THEFT

On July 5, 2022 a report was made by the Upson County Finance Department concerning the computer theft of $99,624. The theft occurred on June 30, 2022 through the email submission of a computer generated invoice that purported to be from Ameripro, Upson County’s ambulance service provider. The forged invoice is identical to the normally submitted monthly invoice of the ambulance service, except for one character in the email address and the account number for submission of payment. After the payment was submitted electronically, an employee of the finance department contacted Ameripro to confirm receipt and learned of the fraudulent activity. The Upson Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft we immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance with this case. The GBI involved their cyber crimes unit in Augusta Georgia and the U.S. Secret service. Using these resources we were able to identify the account the money had been wired to and freeze the funds for recovery.
This case is active and ongoing.
