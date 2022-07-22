Pike County 8U 2022 All Stars USSSA World Series Champions!

Congratulations to Pike county 8U 2022 all stars who are your 2022 USSSA World Series Champions. These boys went undefeated having a 8-0 record throughout the world series and going 20-0 in all of post season play. COACHES are: Josh Rice, Garred Mills, Darrell Johnson, Chris Akin. PLAYERS are: Jamison Beckham, Colton Beckham, Rowan Basilica, Beau Mills, Cooper Whitson, Luke Johnson, Bennett Rogers, Jack Akin, Liam Blankenship, Maddox Miller, Wyatt Glass. These are some great playing boys with great coaches. They played awesome
