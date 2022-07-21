Smart Agrees to Contract Extension

University of Georgia and head football coach Kirby Smart have agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season.
Under the new agreement, Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 season will be $10,250,000. The contact includes annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.
Smart’s salary is among the highest of head coaches in college football, ahead of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
“My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” Smart said in a release. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”
In his six seasons as coach, Smart has led the Bulldogs to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, a 2018 CFP title game appearance, the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship, four SEC Eastern Division crowns, 66 wins and six bowl game victories.
Smart has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice since being hired and well as coached 11 first-round NFL draft picks and 45 overall.
Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks spoke about Smart’s impact on the program since being hired in December 2015.
“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” Brooks said. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”
Smart and the Bulldogs kick off the season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against the University of Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Fun 101FM.
