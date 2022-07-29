CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE THOMASTON ZONING COMMISSION / PUBLIC HEARING

AUDITORIUM OF THE THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
Monday, August 1, 2022
2:30 P.M.
On The Agenda
Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Rezoning Request for: 0 Veterans Drive – 3 lots (Parcel IDs: T24 042, T25 064, and T25 065) Currently Zoned R-1 (Low Density Residential) and Requested Zoning of M-R (Multifamily Residential)
Public Hearing / Comment
Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Rezoning Request for: 218 North Center Street – (Parcel ID T22 122) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial) and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Special Use Permit Request for: 220 North Hightower Street (Parcel ID T22 095) Currently Zoned DT (Down Town)
Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Special Use Permit Request for: 5332 Indian Trail (Parcel ID 046 032) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial)
Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment
