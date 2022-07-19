McDonough Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a McDonough bank dressed like an old woman Monday afternoon.
Police said that a man wearing a floral dress, a white wig and orange latex gloves walked into a Chase bank on Jonesboro road and presented a note demanding money.
The man told the teller that he had a gun.
The teller handed over a sum of cash, and the man left the bank and sped away in a small, newer-model white SUV with no tag. Police said the vehicle may have been a Lexus.
The robber was described as a Black man who was approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a black mask or neck gaiter.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091, by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
No comments:
Post a Comment