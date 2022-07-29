The Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education will hold two Called Meetings on August 1st

Called Meeting 08/01/2022 06:00 PM
Thomaston-Upson Board of Education
205 Civic Center Drive Thomaston, GA 30286
Public Participation - Millage Rate Hearing
A. 2022 Millage Rate
Action Item
A. BOE Policy IKBB: Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process - 2nd Reading and Approval
B. BOE Policy IKBC: Material Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process
Executive Session
A. Discussion of Personnel
Return to Open Session
