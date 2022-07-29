Friday, July 29, 2022

The Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education will hold two Called Meetings on August 1st

  Called Meeting 08/01/2022 06:00 PM

Thomaston-Upson Board of Education 

205 Civic Center Drive Thomaston, GA 30286

 

Public Participation - Millage Rate Hearing

A.  2022 Millage Rate

Action Item

A.  BOE Policy IKBB: Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process - 2nd Reading and Approval

B.  BOE Policy IKBC: Material Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process

Executive Session

A.   Discussion of Personnel

Return to Open Session

 

Called Meeting 08/01/2022 07:30 AM

Thomaston-Upson Board of Education 

205 Civic Center Drive Thomaston, GA 30286

 

              Public Participation - Millage Rate Hearing


A.      2022 Millage Rate

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 7:30 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)