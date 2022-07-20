Spalding County Break Ground for a New Aquatic Center

“Take a deep breath in,” Daa’ood Amin said. “That’s the smell of success and victory. It’s going to be a great facility.”
Amin was the chairman of the 2016 SPLOST committee.
Spalding County commissioners voted in June to move ahead with the center’s construction. The center will be located on Rehoboth Road in the Lakes at Green Valley.
“I can’t be more proud to be a part of this,” Spalding County Commissioner James Dutton said.
Plans call for the 17,500-square foot aquatic center to include an eight-lane competition pool and a smaller pool to be used for therapy and instruction.
“Spalding County is going to be extremely proud and happy with this project when it is completed,” former county manager William Wilson said.
