Agenda Board of Commissioners of Spalding County

Extraordinary Session July 18, 2022
6:00 PM
Room 108, Annex Building
I. PRESENTATIONS/PROCLAMATIONS
1. Consider presentation of Courthouse portrait for recognition of Tim Crane's retirement from the Public Works Department after 27 years of service.
2. Consider a Proclamation recognizing the Lewis and Mary Stinson Family Reunion scheduled for July 29-31, 2022.
II. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Consider approval of financial statements for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
III. CITIZEN COMMENT
Speakers must sign up prior to the meeting and provide their names, addresses and the topic they wish to discuss.Speakers must direct your remarks to the Board and not to individual Commissioners or to the audience. Personaldisagreements with individual Commissioners or County employees are not a matter of public concern and personalattacks will not be tolerated. The Chairman has the right to limit your comments in the interest of disposing of the County's business in an efficient and respectable manner.
Speakers will be allotted three minutes to speak on their chosen topics as they relate to matters pertinent to the jurisdictionof the Board of the Commissioners. No questions will be asked by any of the commissioners during citizen comments. Outbursts from the audience will not be tolerated. Common courtesy and civility are expected at all times during the meeting. No speaker will be permitted to speak more than three minutes or more than once, unless the Board votes to suspend this rule.
IV. MINUTES -
1. Consider approval of Minutes for the Spalding County Board of Commissioners Extraordinary Session on June 20, 2022, and the Spalding County Board of Commissioners Special Called Meeting and Zoning Public Hearing on June 23, 2022.
V. CONSENTAGENDA -
1. Consider on second and final reading an amendment to the Spalding County Code of Ordinances, Division I - Laws of Local Application, Part II - Governing Administration - Chapter 12 - Code of Ethics; repealing conflictingordinances and parts thereof; and, restating the code as modified by this Ordinance.
VI. OLD BUSINESS -
1. Consider acceptance of a Resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a Holiday for Spalding County Employees and providing an additional day of discretionary pay for those employees for the 2022 Juneteenth holiday.
VII. NEW BUSINESS -
1. Consider request for amplification from Iris Hernandez to host a birthday party at 2160 Rocky Creek Road, Hampton, Georgia on August 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
2. Consider request for amplification from Jeanette Steen for a wedding to be held at the Meadowlark 1939 Event Center located at 2613 Newnan Road, Griffin, Georgia on July 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
3. Consider request from the Spalding County Parks and Leisure Services Advisory Commission to allow theSpalding County Pickleball Association to file for and obtain an permit to serve alcohol during the APP Pickleball Tour scheduled for September 7th - 11th, 2022.
4. Shawn Fleet with Heath & Lineback, would like to update the Board of Commissioners on the SR155 redirecting project from Downtown Griffin.
5. The Blue Cypress team will update the Board on the Comprehensive Plan and request permission to move the plan forward with a transmittal letter to Three Rivers Regional Commission.
6. Hadley and Associates team will update the Board on the Capital Improvements Element to prepare fortransmittal of the plan.
7. Consider a Resolution naming Shondrell Sinkfield as the Open Records Officer for Spalding County.
8. Consider appointment of a 2023 ACCG Legislative Coordinator to represent Spalding County.
9. Consider request from Three Rivers Regional Commission Council on Aging to renew the contract for servicesto Spalding County residents.
10. Consider request from the Griffin Judicial Circuit Public Defender's Office to renew the contract for Indigent Defense Services for the Spalding County Superior Court.
11. Consider request from Community Development to enter into a contract with CivicPlus for their CivicGovsoftware for Permitting, Planning, Licensing, Code Enforcement and Fire Life Safety Inspection.
12. Consider recommendation from the Parks and Leisure Services Advisory Commission to approve the Motorcoach policy with wage increase for drivers.
13. Consider on first reading an amendment to a Resolution amending the Code of Ordinances of SpaldingCounty, Division I - Laws of Local Application, Part II - Governing Administration - Chapter 2 - Elections; Section 2.1 - Board Established; districts.
14. Directing Staff 45-days to work with the City of Griffin staff toward the completion of SDS and LOSTRenegotiation with frequent updates to the Board.
