Spalding County Commissioners Vote To Postpone Moving Forward With Comprehensive Plan

Spalding county commissioners voted on Monday to postpone moving forward with that county’s comprehensive plan until a public hearing can be held. The plans divided into two documents, the comprehensive plan focuses on the county’s future growth and development, the required capital improvement aliment presents projects that are eligible to receive impact fees collected by the county.
Georgia requires communities to update their comprehensive plans every five years, before the county can submit its updated plan the state requires two public hearings. A public hearing was held in March when the plans revision started, and the full plan was available at an open house, It was held in June
No comments:
Post a Comment