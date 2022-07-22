Pike County Two Vehicle Accident

Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle accident on Hwy 19 near Patton Rd on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 PM. A 2003 Ford expedition was rear-ended by a Ford F-250 truck that was pulling a trailer loaded with appliances the driver of the expedition 41 year old Shane Patterson stated that he was southbound on 19 and was attempting to turn on to Patton Rd when the Ford truck rear-ended him. As a result the contents on the trailer being pulled were scattered on 19 and resulted in the southbound lanes being temporarily closed. There were no injuries reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment