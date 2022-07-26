2021-2022 GSCS Georgia Milestones Scores Shows Improvement in Student Performance

The Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade Assessment is a state standardized test administered to Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) students in third through eighth grades in English/Language Arts (ELA) and math, science in fifth grades and social studies in fifth through eighth grades 5. High school students take the end-of-course assessment in American literature and composition, algebra I, biology and U.S. history.
According to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), the Georgia Milestones Assessment is designed to provide students with critical information about their own achievement and their readiness for the next level of learning.
GSCS is pleased with the increase shown in the test participation rate, which increased to more than 90 percent of students enrolled. In 2020-2021, the test participation rate was around 80 percent likely due to health and safety concerns associated with in-person testing.
GSCS experienced growth on 11 of the 15 end-of-grade assessments in third through eighth grades and in three of four of the high school end-of-course assessments. The greatest gains were shown on the end-of-grade assessments in third, fifth and eighth-grade math and U.S. history.
The performance level of fourth-grade math students remained the same as the previous school year, yet a decline was shown in seventh-grade ELA and math and eighth-grade ELA and biology
According to the GaDOE, this year’s scores will set a new baseline for schools’ and districts’ performance. They will use the scores to determine where to push in supports and continue addressing the impact of lost learning opportunities due to the pandemic.
“These results, though not yet at the achievement levels we desire, show signs of promise. This affirms that our scholars and staff were focused and intentional on improvement during extremely challenging times. We are motivated by these small, yet noticeable, steps toward the big dreams and aspirations our school system is capable of attaining. There is still work to be done and we know with our focus on leading, teaching and learning we will continue to improve,” stated Superintendent Dr. Keith Simmons.
