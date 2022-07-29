Friday, July 29, 2022

Monroe County Traffic Stop Ends In Atlanta Murder Suspect Arrest

On Friday, July 29th a Monroe County Deputy stopped a vehicle on I-75 at mile marker

190 for speeding (95 mph) and window tint violation. Once the vehicle stopped the

Deputy observed the driver swapping seats with a passenger.

 

The Deputy made contact with the occupants in the vehicle and identified them. One of

the occupants was identified as Demorris Sinjuin Marshall of Atlanta. It was discovered

that Marshall had a warrant out of the Atlanta Police Department for Murder. Marshall

was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

 

A female, Jailyn Clark of Riverdale was also arrested and charged with Speeding, Window Tint and Driving without a valid License.


Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 8:34 PM

