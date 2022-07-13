Wednesday, July 13, 2022

November General Election 2022

August 27- First day to apply/accept application for Absentee Ballot by mail 

September 20- First day to mail out Absentee Ballots 

October 11- Voter Registration Deadline 

October 17- Advance Voting starts (8:30 am –5:00 pm) at Civic Center 

October 22- First Saturday (9:00 am-5:00 pm) 

October 28- Last day to mail out Absentee Ballots 

October 29- Second Saturday (9:00 am-5:00 pm) 

November 4- Last day for Advance Voting 

November 8- Election Day/FINAL day to accept Absentee Ballots by mail (by 7:00 pm

