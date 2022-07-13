November General Election 2022

August 27- First day to apply/accept application for Absentee Ballot by mail
September 20- First day to mail out Absentee Ballots
October 11- Voter Registration Deadline
October 17- Advance Voting starts (8:30 am –5:00 pm) at Civic Center
October 22- First Saturday (9:00 am-5:00 pm)
October 28- Last day to mail out Absentee Ballots
October 29- Second Saturday (9:00 am-5:00 pm)
November 4- Last day for Advance Voting
November 8- Election Day/FINAL day to accept Absentee Ballots by mail (by 7:00 pm
