Vehicle pursuit in Spalding County

On Sunday July 10, 2022, Spalding County Sheriff’s Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Lamar County. This pursuit led to a large law enforcement response from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, in the West Ellis and Moon Road area.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The pursuit covered a large area on the west side of the county before reaching West Ellis Road. At one-point deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually located it abandoned near Ellis Road and Landing Way. According to witnesses in the neighborhood, three suspects exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. As one of the suspects was running, he fired at least two shots before entering the wood line.
Because one of the suspects that fled was armed and had fired shots, units from the Griffin Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Spalding County Deputies.
“We immediately began getting information out to residents living in the area to shelter in place and report suspicious persons and activity. Utilizing social media, the Nixle Alert System, and word of mouth, we were able to cover a lot of ground with the warning.” For more than three (3) hours Officers maintained the perimeter, and conducted searches on foot, by vehicle, and by air with Spalding County’s STAR Unit. “We followed up any lead that we received, and in many instances, we were going from residence to residence.”
While conducting the search, officers were contacted by a person who told us that he had picked up two (2) people in the area that had flagged him down asking for a ride to
East Mt. Zion Rd. “We checked several residences on Mt. Zion, and believed that they had been picked up and taken out of the area before we got there.”
“Officers in the original search zone received a tip that a male had been seen near a barn behind a residence on Moon Road. Uniform Patrol Deputies along with STING Unit Agents responded and found the suspect hiding in the barn. The suspect, identified as Cameron Smith W/M 22 years of age, was taken into custody without incident. It was learned later that Smith already had warrants outstanding on him in Lamar County. With one suspect in custody, and the other two now out of the area, we released officers from the perimeter, and returned back to normal operations.”
“Approximately 30 minutes later, we received an additional tip that the two remaining suspects who had been picked up earlier, had been dropped off at the Dollar General on Highway 92 near Bicycle Road. While on the way to that location, additional information was given to us that the suspects had made their way to a barn behind a residence near there. Uniform Patrol Deputies, and STING Agents went to the residence, spoke with the homeowner, entered the barn, and found the two remaining suspects hiding inside. They were taken into custody without incident, and have been identified as Raven Bulloch W/F 26, and Amber Long W/F 28 both of Griffin.”
“Right now we are exploring the long list of charges that each of these individuals will be facing regarding this incident such as auto theft, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of officers, and other charges. All of the suspects are known to local law enforcement due to our previous run-ins with them and we are going to charge them with everything possible that the law allows. Cameron Smith is an admitted and documented member of the “Ghost Face Gangsters,” and we will be seeking additional warrants on him for violations of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act.”
“Folks that do dumb stuff like this are eventually going to run into the wrong person in the wrong neighborhood, fire shots, and a law-abiding citizen is going to shoot back. Idiots like this play a stupid game, and they’re apt to claim their stupid prize. Good folks are tired of this garbage.”
“A quick response, cooperation between the agencies, teamed with the public becoming involved in keeping our communities safe, led to these arrests. Great work by everyone involved.”
If you would like to sign up to receive free Nixle Alerts about incidents and weather in Spalding County, you can go to the Nixle link found on our website SpaldingSheriff.org, the Spalding County Sheriff app, or by texting 30224 to 888777. You can also find additional information about the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office on our website and app.
No comments:
Post a Comment