Lamar County Commissioners Agenda

Regular Meeting
Courthouse
July 19, 2022, 7:00 PM
Regular Business Meeting
2022 Mutual Aid Agreement by and between the Fire Departments and the Lamar County Fire and Rescue
Spalding County Fire Department
Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital EMS
Three Rivers Regional Transit Agreement for July 1, 2022-June 30th, 2023
Three Rivers Regional Transit Agreement for FY July 1, 2022-June 30th, 2023
American Rescue Plan ACT ( ARPA) Budget
SPLOST Purchase of Equipment for New Fire Truck
i. 2022 VOTING DELEGATE
