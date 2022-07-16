Saturday, July 16, 2022

Lamar County Commissioners Agenda

Regular Meeting
Courthouse

July 19, 2022, 7:00 PM

Regular Business Meeting

  1. 2022 Mutual Aid Agreement by and between the Fire Departments and the Lamar County Fire and Rescue

    1. Spalding County Fire Department

    2. Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital EMS

  2. Three Rivers Regional Transit Agreement for July 1, 2022-June 30th, 2023

i. Three Rivers Regional Transit Agreement for FY July 1, 2022-June 30th, 2023 13. American Rescue Plan ACT ( ARPA) Budget

i. American Rescue Plan ACT ( ARPA) Budget 14. SPLOST PURCHASE OF FIRE EQUIPMENT

Regular Meeting Lamar County Board of Commissioners Page of 2

i. SPLOST Purchase of Equipment for New Fire Truck 15. 2022 Legislative Leadership Voting Delegate

i. 2022 VOTING DELEGATE

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 5:55 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)