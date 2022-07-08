Fugitive In Middle Georgia

Authorities are searching in middle Georgia for a man wanted for multiple felonies in Louisiana.James Lee Collins, Jr. is wanted on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana and is connected to an investigation in Monroe County.
Collins also goes by Jimmy and detectives say he is likely in Middle Georgia and may be in Bibb, Crawford, Peach, or Monroe counties.
Collins may be connected to the following vehicles:
- 2020 Ford F150, blue in color with Georgia license plate# CSJ6853
- 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Motorcycle, black in color with Georgia license plate# ELT162
- 2021/2022 Infinity QX80, black in color with a drive-out/temporary tag from Jeff Smith Ford in Byron, Georgia
Anyone with information on where Collins may be should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478) 994-7010 or (478) 994-7043, Ext. 232 and speak with Investigator Yolanda Mercer.
No comments:
Post a Comment