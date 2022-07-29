GPD Make Arrest In 2021 murder of Javarreis Reid

The Griffin Daily News is reporting, One of the three suspects wanted for the May 2021 murder of Javarreis Reid was arrested Wednesday, Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates said.
Reid was shot May 9, 2021, on North 5th Street and eventually died from his injuries.
At that time, there were no leads or suspects in this case, Yates said Thursday. “Since then, (Griffin Police Department) investigators have tirelessly pursued lead after lead in order to hold responsible the person(s) responsible for the death of Javarreis Reid,” Yates said.
Warrants have also been issued for Isaiah “Stick Baby” Trice, 18, and Damon “Yung DB” Beck, 21, according to the GPD.
Trice and Beck are from Griffin and will face murder and aggravated charges, as well, Yates said. He added, Additional charges are possible
“The hard work and tenacity of the investigators are the reasons these individuals are now being held responsible for the death of Mr. Reid,” Yates said.
No comments:
Post a Comment