GRIFFIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

CITY OF GRIFFIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS July 26, 2022
W. ELMER GEORGE MUNICIPAL HALL
9:00 AM
Discuss the expansion of the Main Street District, the Special Entertainment District, and the Go Cup hours based on recommendations from the Main Street Board. Economic Development Director, Jeremy Stratton will address.
Discuss potential SPLOST 2016, TSPLOST, and ARPA projects. City Manager, Jessica O'Connor, will address.
Consider executive session pursuant to O.C.G.A. 50-14-2(1) for the purpose of consulting and meeting with legal counsel pertaining to pending or potential litigation, settlement, claims, administrative proceedings, or other judicial actions brought or to be brought by or against the agency or any officer or employee or in which the agency or any officer or employee may be directly involved and pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-3(b)(1)(B) for the purpose of authorizing negotiations to purchase, dispose of, or lease property.
